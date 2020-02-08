Another showdown between the top two high school wrestling programs in far Southwest Virginia once again lived up to the hype on Saturday.
On the strength of seven individual champions, the Grundy Golden Wave got the best of the Rural Retreat Indians to claim the Region 1D championship.
Grundy finished with a team score of 288, while Rural Retreat was runner-up with a 253 total.
Ethan Blankenship (106-pound weight class), Kaleb Horn (113), Chris Stiltner (138), Jacob Stiltner (145), Peyton McComas (182), Tanner Bishop (220) and Logan Looney (285) won individual titles for Grundy. Horn, Chris Stiltner, McComas and Looney all won via pinfall in the finals.
Rural Retreat had six champions as Eli Blevins (120), Justin Martin (126), Blaine Sage (152), Dorian Delp (160), Wyatt Sage (170) and Eli Fortuner (195) stood atop the podium. Blevins, Martin and Delp posted victorias via pin the finals.
Cole Jessee, a 132-pounder from Castlewood, was the only wrestler not from Grundy or Rural Retreat to claim an individual title.
The West Super Region tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Grayson County High School.
GW is regional runner-up
George Wythe crowned five champions in finishing as runner-up to host Grayson County in Saturday’s Region 1C tournament.
Olivia Waller (113-pound weight class), Sebastian Lamrouex (126), Cody Davis (152), Adam Akers (160) and Terry Morgan (170) collected first-place medals for the Maroons. Waller, Davis, Akers and Morgan won via pinfall, while Lamrouex took an 8-2 decision over Grayson County’s Tanner Jones.
GW finished with 188 points, 27 points behind Grayson County
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd scores 43 again in King victory
Jordan Floyd scored 43 points for the fourth time this season in leading King to a 99-90 Conference Carolinas victory at Mount Olive, the eighth straight win for the first place Tornado.
Floyd, who set the school record earlier this season with 43 points in a game, passed Mark Dockery for points scored in a season with 718. Dockery scored 684 during the 2010-11 season.
Floyd, who set a career-high with nine rebounds against the Trojans, also had four assists and four steals. He has scored 42, 43 and 43 points in his last three games.
James Brown added 18 points and seven rebounds and Mike Salomon pulled within two points of 1,000 for his career, recording eight points and 11 rebounds for the Tornado (18-5, 12-3). Justin Frazier chipped in 13 points.
Darius Spragley paced Mount Olive with 20 points.
UVa-Wise loses 11th straight
QuanDaveon McCollum had 23 points and nine rebounds as Newberry notched a 78-73 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Briggs Parris led UVa-Wise (5-17, 1-15) with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers suffered their 11th consecutive loss.
Bridgewater bests Wasps
Colin Molden’s 35-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance was not enough as Emory & Henry suffered a 109-90 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss at Bridgewater.
E&H (5-17, 2-11) was done in by Bridgewater’s 57.1 percent shooting performance. Freshman Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) added a dozen points for the Wasps.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Third quarter drought dooms King
Tiffany Lee scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in King’s 64-55 Conference Carolinas loss at Mount Olive.
Sherry Johnson scored 17 points and two Trojans reached double figures in rebounds for Mount Olive, which outscored King 16-6 in the third quarter.
Kiki Samsel added 11 points and Kori West added 10 boards for King (12-11, 9-8). Virginia High product Amaya Lee had three points and two boards in the loss.
Cold-shooting Lady Bucs fall to Spartans
E’Lease Stafford contributed 18 points and rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 65-45 Southern Conference home loss to North Carolina-Greensboro.
Nadine Soliman paced the Spartans with 29 points.
ETSU (8-16, 3-6) also received nine points from Amaya Adams and Micah Scheetz.
UVa-Wise overpowered by Newberry
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped an 85-68 South Atlantic Conference decision at Newberry as the Highland Cavaliers were outrebounded 43-33 and committed 16 turnovers.
UVa-Wise (10-12, 6-10) was led by Nia Vanzant’s 18 points and six rebounds.
Shenandoah stuns Wasps
Emory & Henry couldn’t hold a 13-point first-quarter lead in suffering a 63-56 Old Dominion Athletic Conference setback at Shenandoah on Saturday.
The Wasps (17-4, 11-3) made just 18 of their 56 shot attempts from the field. Peyton Williams (Northwood) led E&H with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King wins home opener
Austin Meyer singled home Marcus Orozco to cap off a two-run seventh inning as King won a chilly and snow-delayed home opener 3-2 over Lindsey Wilson.
Brayden Cooney and Meyer had two hits and an RBI apiece for King (2-2). Orozco drove in the tying run in the seventh with a double. Nick Blankenship picked up the win in relief.
King (2-2) is scheduled to play a doubleheader today against Lindsey Wilson beginning at 11:30 a.m.
UVa-Wise sweeps twinbill
Bret Roberts had himself a day as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise swept a doubleheader from Virginia State by scores of 3-2 and 10-1.
Roberts scored the go-ahead run on a RBI single by Dawson Cagle in the top of the seventh inning of the first game, while going 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the nightcap.
UVa-Wise (3-2) received two RBIs from J.I. Burton High School graduate Matthew Branham in the second game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ETSU falls to 0-3
Despite a perfect day at the plate from junior Kelly Warren, East Tennessee State lost twice on Saturday and is now 0-3 on the season.
Warren was 3-for-3 in a 7-4 loss to Army, while going 4-for-4 in a 9-3 setback to Georgia Southern.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King wins fourth straight
Sean Kohlhase recorded 10 kills and Diego Marcano had nine kills in King’s 27-25, 25-14, 25-13 Conference Carolinas victory over Erskine.
Jack Sarnowski dished out 29 assists for King (6-5, 4-0), which also received eight kills by
Suetonius Harris.
