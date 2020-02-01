Another weekend, another first-place trophy for Grundy High School’s wrestling team.
On the strength of nine finalists and four champions, the Golden Wave took the team title at Saturday’s Highlander Invitational in Salem, Virginia.
Kaleb Horn (113-pound weight class), Chris Stiltner (138), Peyton McComas (182) and Hunter Scarberry (195) stood atop the podium for head coach Travis Fiser’s team. Scarberry won his match in the finals via pinfall.
Ethan Blankenship (106), Michael Taylor (120), Jake Stiltner (145), Ryan Campbell (170) and Logan Looney (285) recorded runner-up finishes for the Wave.
Grundy had a team total of 285.5 points, while runner-up Lord Botetourt’s team score was 171.5
Union’s Mason Polier (220) and the Graham duo of Justin Fritz (152) and Keith Carbaugh (170) also won titles on Saturday.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H improves to 16-3
Kara Stafford (Sullivan East) had 24 points and six rebounds as Emory & Henry recorded a 72-67 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Randolph-Macon.
The Wasps (16-3, 10-2) also received a 15-point, six-rebound, five-assist performance from ex-Union High School star Sydney McKinney.
UVa-Wise stuns Catawba
Caitlynn Ross had a triple-double (14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a 65-54 South Atlantic Conference win over Catawba.
UVa-Wise (10-10, 6-8) also received 21 points from Nia Vanzant and finished with 14 total blocks in upsetting the 18th-ranked team in NCAA Division II.
ETSU loses in triple OT
Chattanooga held of East Tennessee State for a 91-82 triple-overtime Southern Conference triumph.
ETSU (7-15, 2-5) received 20 points and seven rebounds from redshirt junior Micah Scheetz.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
E&H falls to 4-16
Emory & Henry committed 27 turnovers in dropping a 79-54 Old Dominion Athletic Conference decision to Randolph-Macon.
E&H (4-16, 1-10) was led by Colin Molden’s 21 points and five steals.
UVa-Wise loses ninth straight
Marcell Haskett made two free throws with seven seconds remaining as the Catawba Indians earned a 67-66 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
It was the ninth straight loss for UVa-Wise (5-15, 1-13), which was led by the 21-point performance of Briggs Parris.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Harness homers twice in SWCC losses
Cole Harness (Eastside) homered in each game of a season-opening doubleheader for Southwest Virginia Community College’s baseball team on Saturday.
The Flying Eagles lost 14-2 and 14-4 to Cleveland State Community College.
Harness hit a solo homer in the first inning for SWCC in the opener and had a solo shot in the nightcap as well. Harness, Jacob Dishner (Rye Cove), Braxton Back (Union) and Payton Qualls (Rye Cove) accounted for the Eagles’ hits in the opener.
Drew Richards (Eastside) hit a three-run homer in the second game.
Anderson outdoes Tornado
Anderson swept a doubleheader from the King University Tornado on Saturday by scores of 13-8 and 10-8.
Austin Meyer hit two home runs in the opener for King (0-2), while Harrison Barger had three RBIs in the nightcap.
