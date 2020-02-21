Forty-one wrestlers from far Southwest Virginia advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL state wrestling tournament on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
Grundy and Rural Retreat have nine semifinalists apiece to lead the local contingent and also hold the top two spots in the Class 1 team standings.
Grundy has a team score of 114 ½ with Rural Retreat (93) and Riverheads (91) in pursuit.
George Wythe has three semifinalists, while Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (106) and Cole Jessee (132) have also reached the semifinal in Class 1.
In Class 2, Lebanon, Richlands and Virginia High lead the way with three semifinalists apiece.
Jackson Mullins (138), Logan Smith (182) and Trent Ray (220) advanced for Lebanon, Chance Rose (106), Jacob Puckett (160) and Luke Martin (195) did the same for Richlands and Hunter Morrell (120), Stevie Thomas (160) and Gabe Richard (170) had successful days for Virginia High.
Lebanon is currently tied for fourth in the team standings.
John Battle’s Avery Almany (126), Wise County Central’s Jonah Phillips (145), Graham’s Justin Fritz (152), Wise County Central’s Austin Eldridge (182) , Graham’s Keith Carbaugh (182), Lee High’s Luke Estes (195), Union’s Mason Polier (220) and Marion’s Will Moss (285) are still in contention for a Class 2 state championship as well.
The Abingdon duo of Jack Newton (138) and Jack Campbell (152) are in the Class 3 semifinals.
Semifinal matches begin at 10 a.m. today, while the state finals are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Locals fall in TSSAA tourney
Tennessee High’s Landon Nelson finished with a 2-2 record in the 126-pound weight class at the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament in Franklin.
After winning two of his three matches on Thursday, Nelson was eliminated after dropping a 7-4 decision to Clarksville’s Aidan Brenot on Friday.
Sullivan East’s Dylan Tate (1-2 in the 120-pound weight class), Paul Hamelryick (1-2, 152), Tyler Woomer (0-2, 170), Dylan Stipes (1-2, 182) and Kolby Rutledge (1-2, 195) competed in the TSSAA Class A/AA state tourney.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Knack hurls ETSU over Rider
Former Science Hill ace Landon Knack carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before giving up a hit as East Tennessee State posted a 7-0 win over Rider on Friday in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Knack (2-0) struck out 12 in going the distance and was one out away from the perfect game but Rider’s Sebastian Williamson reached on an infield hit just a few feet in front of the plate.
