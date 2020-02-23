Justin Grimm’s first spring training outing of 2020 for the Milwaukee Brewers went well.
The former Virginia High star pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Milwaukee’s 7-2 loss to the San Diego Padres. Grimm walked two and registered an inning-ending strikeout of Taylor Trammell.
Meanwhile, Will Craig (Science Hill) started at first base for a Pittsburgh Pirates split-squad in an 8-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Craig went 1-for-2 and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King downs Chowan
Trevor Beards scattered three hits over 61/3 innings as King University took an 8-1 Conference Carolinas win over Chowan.
Junior Renwick had a double and home run for King (8-4, 1-0) while Harrison Barger crushed a three-run home run.
Mars Hill mashes UVa-Wise
Mars Hill mashed out 16 hits and drew seven walks in a 17-4 South Atlantic Conference triumph over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (7-6, 1-2) was led by Ethan Fletcher’s 3-for-4 performance.
ETSU hammers Rider
East Tennessee State scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning in taking a 10-4 win over Rider on Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Landon Smiddy earned the win while Matthew Mercer pitched three perfect innings in relief.
Drew Haynie connected for a home run for the Bucs (5-2).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King splits with Milligan
Megan Puckett connected for a fourth-inning solo home run and Emma Hughes scattered four hits over seven shutout innings as King University took a 1-0 win over Milligan in the second game of a doubleheader at home on Sunday. The Tornado dropped the opener 4-2.
In the second game, Bailey Deason had a two-run home run in the loss for King (5-5).
ETSU falls to Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State took a 3-0 first-inning lead en route to an 11-3 win over East Tennessee State (4-10) on Sunday in the Bailey Memorial Tournament in Kennesaw, Georgia.
E&H drops pair to Christopher Newport
Emory & Henry dropped a pair of games to No. 8 Christopher Newport University on Sunday at home falling, 9-2 and 4-3.
Leanna Toler (Abingdon) and Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) drove in both runs in the opener.
UVa-Wise swept by Lees-McRae
Kaylee Jones (Eastside) homered in each game, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was swept by Lees-McRae in a doubleheader by scores of 7-4 and 3-1. The Highland Cavaliers are now 5-7.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC falls to Guilford Tech
Despite 30 points from Noah Atwood (George Wythe), Southwest Virginia Community College suffered a 105-91 loss to Guilford Tech on Sunday.
Brett Boyd (Honaker) and Jake Deal added 18 points apiece for the Flying Eagles, while Isaac Barnett (Richlands) went for 13 points. It was the second loss in as many days for SWCC, which suffered a 111-89 setback to Patrick Henry Community College on Saturday.
COLLEGE MEN TRACK & FIELD
King finishes ninth in conference championships
King University’s TJ McMurray and Blaine Metcalf each scored in two events in the Conference Carolinas Championships on Sunday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. King finished ninth in the team standings.
Metcalf was seventh in the 3000 meters (9:14.47) and seventh in the 5000 meters (16:15.70) while McMurray was fifth in the weight throw (14.96 meters) and seventh in the shot put (13.66 meters).
Mount Olive won the conference title.
COLLEGE WOMEN TRACK & FIELD
King’s Neubert wins 800 title
King University’s Katy Neubert won the Conference Carolinas 800 meters title with a time of 2:23.76 while teammate Meg Davis was second at 2:25.49.
King finished 10th as a team with Mount Olive taking the title.
LATE SATURDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC downs Brunswick
LynLeigh Rhodes (Tennessee High) and Malou Savanna each scored 18 points as Southwest Virginia Community College recorded a 74-66 win over Brunswick College.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Tazewell wins Region 1D/2D indoor title
Tazewell High School swept the boys and girls team titles at the Region 1D/2D indoor track and field meet held this past weekend at Roanoke College.
Matt Blankenship (500-meter dash, 1:11.90), Gavin Lee (Shot put, 47-08) and the 4x400-meter relay team were boys winners for Tazewell, while Cameron Kwun (500-meter dash, 1:29.03), Josie Whitt (1,000-meter run, 3:45.07), Kenzie Lambert (shot put, 31-08 ½) and the 4x400-meter relay team were victorious for the Bulldogs on the girls side.
Rural Retreat’s Lauren Stuart (55-meter dash, 7.65 seconds; 300-meter dash, 46.21 seconds, long jump, 16-04 ¼) and J.I. Burton’s Lydia Blair-James (55-meter hurdles, 9.73 seconds; high jump, 5-1; triple jump, 330-3 ½) won three events apiece on the girls side.
Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington swept the 1,600 (5:23.34) and 3,200 (11:33.25) for the Bearcats.
Double winners on the boys side were John Battle’s Andrew Smith (1,000-meter run, 2:59.36; 1,600-meter run, 5:06.56) and Chilhowie’s Jonathan Gilley (550-meter dash, 39.01 seconds; triple jump, 40-03). Reed Samuel of John Battle won the high jump (21-06) as the Trojans finished as runner-up in the team standings.
The VHSL Class 1/2 state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Roanoke College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.