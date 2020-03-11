Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) is a supporter of H.R. 6020, a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday that would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions of Minor League Baseball to American life.
Griffith is a member of the Congressional Save Minor League Baseball Task Force and signed a letter to Major League Baseball opposing its planned cuts of 42 Minor League teams, which includes nine Appalachian League clubs, among them being the Bristol Pirates.
“Minor League Baseball brings America’s pastime out of big cities to the country’s smaller towns and rural areas. It is an entertaining, family-friendly, and affordable activity that encourages a sense of community and supports local economies,” said Griffith, in a statement. “I supported H.R. 6020 so Major League Baseball would have further evidence that supporting Minor League Baseball is a matter of great importance to Americans across the country.”
He has also met with representatives of local clubs, spoken with the president of Minor League Baseball, and called for oversight hearings in support of preserving Minor League teams, according to a press release.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
King’s Gardiner takes 12th
King University’s Sasha Gardiner had a two-day total of 165 to finish 12th in the Barton Intercollegiate in Wilson, North Carolina.
The Tornado finished fifth out of seven teams in the tourney with a 693. Tusculum (632) won while Tusculum’s Jennifer Keim (146) was the medalist.
