According to a college release, Emory & Henry offensive coordinator Graham Clark has decided to leave the team due to non-life threatening health issues.
“I loved my brief time being back at Emory & Henry College,” said Clark in a prepared statement. “I think the world of head coach Curt Newsome and the Wasps coaching staff, and I wish them the best of luck this coming season.”
Assistant coaches Kamden BeCraft and former E&H quarterback Kevin Saxton will share the role as offensive coordinator for the season. BeCraft will continue working with the wide receivers while serving as recruiting coordinator. Saxton will still oversee the running backs.
“Kam and Kevin both have a great understanding of our system, and I have full confidence in their ability to run the offense,” Newsome said.
No other information was provided.
Due to unexplained circumstances, the team’s media day was suddenly postponed on Aug. 25 and reset for Sept. 1.
PREP FOOTBALL
VHS to play in Emory
The location of Friday’s Tazewell vs. Virginia High game has been moved to Emory & Henry due to the involvement of the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League playoffs on the same night.
MEN’S SOCCER
ODAC preseason poll released
Emory & Henry was picked to finish last in the 13-team ODAC by the coaches.
The Wasps posted a 6-12 record last season, but failed to win a conference match.
E&H will rely on the senior leadership of defender Massimo Tager (Asheville, N.C.) and Peyton Williams (Christiansburg, Va.) along with keeper Morgan Moser (Sweetwater, Tenn.). Sophomores Jonathan Hoyte (Chesapeake, Va.) and Jeff Hurlock (Fredericksburg, Va.) are the leading returners on offense.