George Wythe High School golfer Daniel Goode had a strong opening round on Tuesday at the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Winchester Country Club.

Goode carded a one-under 70 and is tied for eighth in the leaderboard.

Abingdon’s Will Watson shot a 73 and is tied for 20th.

George Marshall High School standout David Stanford of Falls Church leads with a 66.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise guard transfers

Michal Seals has transferred from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and will play for the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets during the 2019-20 season.

He announced the move via his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Seals averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 assists in 76 games with the Highland Cavaliers over the last three seasons.

