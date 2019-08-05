The George Wythe Maroons finished in a tie for third place on Monday in the season-opening Heritage High School John Scott Invitational in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The defending VHSL Class 1 state champions had a collective team score of 310, the same as Lord Botetourt. Blacksburg (301) and Jefferson Forest (307) took the top spots.
Channing Blevins (tied for fourth, 74), Peyton Coe (tied for 14th, 77), Daniel Goode (tied for 17th, 78) and Benson Blevins (tied for 31st, 81) led the Maroons on the individual leaderboard.