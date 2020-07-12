thompson

Gate City's Sarah Thompson averaged 17.4 points her senior season.

Gate City High School star Sarah Thompson has verbally committed to continue her basketball career at East Tennessee State University.

She made the announcement on Sunday via Twitter. Thompson averaged 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game during the 2019-20 season as Gate City won the VHSL Class 2 state title.

