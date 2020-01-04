Jordan Floyd established King University’s single-game scoring record on Saturday, putting up 43 points in a 76-74 Conference Carolinas men’s basketball triumph over Mount Olive.
Floyd broke the previous record of 42 points, which Bill Burnett established during the 1967-68 season. Burnett played his high school ball at Tazewell.
Floyd had 23 points in the first half and 20 in the second. The senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia, finished 18-for-27 from the field – going 5-for-9 from 3-point range – and 2-for-3 from the free throw line. Four steals and three rebounds were also part of his stat line.
The 18 field goals were also a single-game program record, breaking the previous mark of 17 field goals set by Randy Poole (Castlewood) against Bluefield College during the 1974-75 season.
Queens crushes Cavs
Daniel Carr collected 31 points as Queens cruised to a 90-66 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (5-7, 1-5) was led by the 19 points of Briggs Parris.
Wake Tech whips SWCC
Brett Boyd (Honaker) scored 24 points by canning eight 3-pointers as Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 106-70 decision to Wake Tech.
Andy Arnold (Gate City) added 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Noah Atwood (George Wythe) contributed a dozen points for the Flying Eagles.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mount Olive clips King
The King University Tornado shot just 31.1 percent from the field and got outrebounded 53-35 in a 62-56 Conference Carolinas loss to Mount Olive on Saturday.
King (6-7, 3-4) was led by the 18-point performance of Ryleigh Fritz, while Kori West had 13 points and eight rebounds.
UVa-Wise overpowers Queens
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 18 points, five rebounds and five blocks as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 78-59 South Atlantic Conference win over Queens.
UVa-Wise (7-5, 3-3) was also helped by Nia Vanzant’s 23-points, Cynita Webb’s double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) and a four-point, five-rebound performance from freshman Leah Kestner, a Chilhowie High School graduate. Webb also scored her 1,000th career point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.