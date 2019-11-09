Jordan Floyd, who missed nearly all of last season with an injury, made it back-to-back 34-point performances to open the season in King’s 93-74 win over Carson-Newman on Saturday afternoon.
Floyd, who was the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year two seasons ago, connected on four 3-pointers, along with five steals, four rebounds and four assists for the 2-0 Tornado.
James Brown (16), Damion Ottman (12) and Josh Releford (11) also reached double figures. King’s fifth starter, Mike Salomon, had six points and nine boards.
EJ Bush led the Eagles with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Thompson, Catron star in E&H debuts
Ben Thompson (St. Paul) and freshman Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) had successful debuts for Emory & Henry College as the Wasps earned a 101-76 season-opening win over Keystone.
Thompson was triumphant in his debut as E&H’s head coach, while Catron finished with six points and nine rebounds in his first college game.
Micah Banks had 21 points to lead the Wasps, who overcame a 45-36 halftime deficit.
Lees-McRae overpowers UVa-Wise
The Lees-McRae Bobcats shot 55.1 percent from the field in taking an 89-78 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday. UVa-Wise (0-2) was led by Cameron Whiteside’s 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
SWCC Flying Eagles fall
Jerriah Love had 21 points to lead the way for the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles in an 86-80 loss to Vance-Granville.
Jake Deal (Volunteer) added 15 points, while Brett Boyd (Honaker) and Noah Atwood (George Wythe) scored 10 points apiece in the setback.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King dethroned by Tusculum
Kasey Johnson scored 20 points to lead four Pioneers in double figures to lead Tusculum, which outscored the Tornado 49-27 over the second two quarters.
Trinity Lee led King (1-1) with 20 points, including five 3s, Kiki Samsel added 11 points in the loss. Kori West had eight points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Jalia Arnwine added 19 points and Elle Hutchinson had 18 off the bench for Tusculum.
SWCC is 2-0
Malou Savanna scored 31 points as the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 78-46 win over Brunswick. LynLeigh Rhodes (Tennessee High) added 11 points in the win, while Cassie Keene (Grundy) and Ta-Tionna White (Dobyns-Bennett) scored eight points apiece.
UVa-Wise gets first win
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) scored 18 points, while Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) added eight points and two rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 87-53 win over Converse. The Highland Cavaliers are 1-1.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
King competes in Southeast Regional
The King women’s cross country team finished 12th in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship on Saturday in Wingate, N.C. Kirstin Barton paced the Tornado, placing 18th with a 6K personal best time of 23:00.7.
Blaine Metcalf led the King men to an 18th place finish. Metcalf finished the 10K event in a personal best time of 35:23.6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King sweeps Erskine
Tristyn Lozano recorded a double-double in leading King University to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 Conference Carolinas win over Erskine College (10-20, 4-10) on Saturday at home.
Lozano had 14 kills and 12 digs for the Tornado (16-8, 12-3).
UVa-Wise loses 24th straight
Coker College outlasted the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 23-25, 36-34, 25-19, 26-24 win. Matelyn Gibson had 13 kills and three aces for UVa-Wise (1-24), which has lost 24 straight.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Greeneville wins state title
Sydney Finchum scored two goals as the Greeneville Greene Devils grabbed a 2-1 win over Nolensville in the TSSAA Class AA state title match.
It’s the third state championship in five years for Greeneville.
