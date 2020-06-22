et

Zach Smith had a triple among his two hits and the Express from Bristol, Virginia, got masterful pitching in posting a 3-1 win over the Bucs from Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.

Ethan Mayo pitched five strong innings to get the win on the mound for the Express (2-1-1), while Zane Poe threw two hitless innings to notch the save. The Express played flawless defense.

The Patriots (Bluff City, Tennessee) posted their first ETHSBL win on 7-5 victory over the Raiders from Kingsport, Tennessee, on Monday.

The unbeaten Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, play the Patriots today at 5 p.m. at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King star signs with Italian team

King University star Jordan Floyd has signed with Orlandina Basket, a professional squad in the Italian League’s second division.

A Georgia native, Floyd scored 1,900 career points at King.

As a senior during the 2019-20 season, he averaged a NCAA Division II-best 31.9 points per game and was named Rob Lenz Division II National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) while garnering All-America honors from the D2CCA and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Jon Elmore (Marshall University) and Brice Johnson (University of North Carolina) recently played for Orlandina Basket.

Floyd becomes the sixth Tornado to play professionally overseas and ninth to play professionally, joining former Tornado stars Torrington Cox, Scottie Hendricks, Michael Fortune, Logan Lyle, Lio Gideon, Malcolm St. Louis, Brandon Goss and Brandon Crompton.

