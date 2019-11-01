The Tennessee High tennis team will be hosting Viking Tennis Day on Nov. 9 at the Ida Stone Community Tennis Center in Bristol, Tennessee from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Benefiting the THS tennis teams, an exhibition match between Tennessee High state boys doubles champions Hagan Oakley and David Bieger and local pros Steve Brooks and David Poole will finish off the event at 1. The suggested donation for that match is $10.
Registration is $35 at the door, along with $5 apiece for a pair of lead-in clinics slated for Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. The event is for boys and girls, grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
For more information, contact THS tennis coach Ellan Kitzmiller at (423) 383-3216 or kitzmillere@btcs.org.
BOWLING
PBA50, Bristol Doubles being held at Interstate Bowl
The Professional Bowling Association PBA/PBA 50 Decker Appraisal Services Bristol Doubles presented by Hammer will be held today and Sunday at Interstate Bowl in Bristol, Virginia.
Thirty-six teams of two, many of whom bowl on the PBA circuit, will participate, with bowling beginning each day at 10 a.m. Each team is comprised of one bowler over 50 years old and one under 50. A pro-am was held on Friday.
Several noteables professional bowlers will be playing, including the team of Walter Ray Williams Jr. and Dick Allen, along with Ryan Simonelli and many more.
Admission is free.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU wins exhibition
Senior guard Isaiah Tisdale led the way with 20 points as East Tennessee State rolled to an 80-62 win over Limestone on Friday night in an exhibition game at Freedom Hall.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King defeats Limestone
King University’s Kayley Holtzclaw (Sullivan Central) had nine kills and three blocks as the Tornado posted a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 Conference Carolinas win over Limestone.
KU is now 12-8.
UVa-Wise drops 21st straight
Carson-Newman collected a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 South Atlantic Conference triumph over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Matelyn Gibson had nine kills and nine digs for the Highland Cavaliers (1-21, 0-17) who have lost 21 straight matches and 33 of their last 34 sets.
