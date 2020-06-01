et

Daivien Williamson will leave East Tennessee State to play for former Buccaneers’ coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest.

Williamson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, recently entered the transfer portal. He averaged 10.4 points per game last season for the ETSU, the second highest total on the team.

A product of Winston-Salem Prep, Williamson announced his choice via Twitter on Sunday. His other choices were Georgetown, San Diego State, BYU and Tulsa.

Williamson is the second ETSU product to transfer since Forbes was replaced at ETSU by Jason Shay. Bo Hodges recently announced he was transferring to Butler.

