East Tennessee State University’s Kylie Toler is the latest recipient of the Southern Conference player of the week honor.
The Bradenton, Florida, native hit .500 (3-for-6) with a grand slam, six RBIs and a run scored as ETSU posted wins over Tennessee Tech and Tennessee.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tusculum trounces Cavs
The Tusculum Pioneers pounded out 20 hits on Monday in a 17-7 South Atlantic Conference triumph over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (9-7) was led by Tyler Blaum’s three RBIs and Ethan Fletcher’s three hits.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd earns Conference Carolinas award
Jordan Floyd is the latest recipient of the Conference Carolinas player of the week award, the seventh time this season the King University senior has received the honors.
Floyd had 36 points as King closed out the regular season with a win over North Greenville. The Tornado host a first-round conference tournament game tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.