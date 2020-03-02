et

East Tennessee State University’s Kylie Toler is the latest recipient of the Southern Conference player of the week honor.

The Bradenton, Florida, native hit .500 (3-for-6) with a grand slam, six RBIs and a run scored as ETSU posted wins over Tennessee Tech and Tennessee.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tusculum trounces Cavs

The Tusculum Pioneers pounded out 20 hits on Monday in a 17-7 South Atlantic Conference triumph over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (9-7) was led by Tyler Blaum’s three RBIs and Ethan Fletcher’s three hits.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Floyd earns Conference Carolinas award

Jordan Floyd is the latest recipient of the Conference Carolinas player of the week award, the seventh time this season the King University senior has received the honors.

Floyd had 36 points as King closed out the regular season with a win over North Greenville. The Tornado host a first-round conference tournament game tonight.

