East Tennessee State senior defensive back Artevius Smith has been chosen to the the Associated Press FCS All-American Second Team.
Smith, who was named a Buck Buchanan Award finalist and a member of the All-Southern Conference first team, had a stellar campaign, recording a team-best 89 tackles (62 solo) and a SoCon-leading five interceptions.
Smith, who also forced two fumbles, forced at least one turnover in six of 12 games played this season. He led the Buccaneers in tackles in seven games.
Smith was joined as an All-American by defensive lineman Nasir Player and running back Quay Holmes, who were selected for honors by Hero Sports. Player was chosen for second team, while Holmes picked for honorable mention status.
