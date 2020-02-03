The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at home against Mars Hill as the football program released the schedule for the upcoming campaign on Monday.
A road game against the Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference will come the week after the opener.
The five home games for the Bucs will include clashes against Mars Hill, Samford (Sept. 19), Western Carolina (Oct. 10), Chattanooga (Oct. 31) and Furman (Nov. 21)
The six road opponents are Georgia, Austin Peay (Sept. 26), The Citadel (Oct. 3), Virginia Military Institute (Oct. 24), Mercer (Nov. 7) and Wofford (Nov. 14).
Every game is scheduled to be played on Saturday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Paine inflicted on UVa-Wise
Paine College of Georgia swept a doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Monday by scores of 6-3 and 8-7.
UVa-Wise (1-2) opened the season with a 7-4 win over Paine on Sunday as Nate Thompson (Wise County Central) was the winning pitcher in relief and Matthew Branham (J.I. Burton) hit a three-run double.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
AOA to hold meeting for baseball, softball officials
The Appalachian Officials Association is searching for some dependable me and women to officiate high school baseball and softball games in Southwest Virginia this spring.
The AOA’s next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Neff Center in Abingdon, Virginia. Anyone interested and needing more information can contact commissioner Tim Salyer at (423) 340-1324.
