Sarah Esposito had 16 kills and 10 blocks as East Tennessee State University improved to 3-0 with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-9, 26-24 triumph over Troy.

Wasps down Piedmont

Emory & Henry (1-2, 0-0) picked up its first win of the season taking a 26-24, 8-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 decision over Piedmont College in the Emory Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lauren Coolidge had 20 digs for E&H while Abbie Jennings (Marion) had 10 digs.

Keely Doyle had 12 kills and two blocks for the Wasps.

MEN’S SOCCER

Wasps tie Earlham College

Emory & Henry (0-1-1, 0-0) played Earlham College to a 2-2 draw in the Raven/Quaker Classic in Richmond, Indiana.

E&H took a 1-0 lead on Jeff Hurlock’s goal and later went ahead 2-1 on Casey Widdifield’s goal.

