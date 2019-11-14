COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
ETSU is 3-0
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Bo Hodges posted 17 points and nine rebounds, Tray Boyd III hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left and East Tennessee State held on for a 61-58 win over Winthrop on Thursday night.
Boyd finished with 13 points, including 10 in the second half.
Hodges made a layup and Luca N’Guessan threw down a dunk to make it 4-2 and ETSU never again trailed. Winthrop used a 10-1 run to tie it early in the second half but the Buccaneers scored nine of the next 11 points. The Eagles again chipped away at the ETSU lead and Josh Ferguson’s 3 made it 58-all with less than a minute to play before Boyd hit the eventual winner.
Micheal Anumba missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
D.J. Burns had 17 points for Winthrop (2-2) and Anumba finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
East Tennessee State matches up against Kansas on the road on Tuesday. Winthrop matches up against Mid-Atlantic Christian at home on Saturday.
McClung limited to two points
Georgetown University sophomore Mac McClung (Gate City) struggled for the second straight game on Thursday as the Hoyas dropped an 81-66 decision to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
McClung scored two points on 1-for-7 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers. McClung had been limited to six points in the previous game against Central Arkansas.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oliver shines in UVa-Wise win
Hanna Oliver tossed in 20 points on Thursday as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 87-81 non-conference win over Concord.
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) added 18 points, five rebounds and two steals for UVa-Wise (2-1), which shot 55.7 percent from the field.
Concord received 18 points from Narrows High School graduate Maggie Guynn.
ETSU outpointed by Panthers
East Tennessee State committed 20 turnovers in an 80-62 non-conference loss to the High Point Panthers on Thursday night.
ETSU (1-2) was led by Erica Haynes-Overton’s 19 points.
Lady Vols pummel Tigers
Rae Burrell scored 14 points and Rennia Davis added 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee to a 73-43 rout of Tennessee State.
Taylor Roberts had 12 points for the Tigers, who were outscored 16-5 in the third quarter to enable the Lady Vols to pull away for a fourth straight win to open the season.
JUNIOR TENNIS
Tri-Cities team to compete in nationals
A collection of local junior tennis players will take part in the USTA Junior Team 18U National Championships on Nov. 14-17 in San Antonio, Texas.
The Tri-Cities team will be one of 32 from across the nation to take part in the event.. Tri-Cities will represent the USTA Southern section and will compete in the advanced level.
LATE WEDNESDAY
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Atwood leads SWCC to first win
Noah Atwood (George Wythe) hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as Southwest Virginia Community College posted its first win of the season with a 117-74 victory over Combine Academy.
Jerriah Love (Science Hill) added 26 points in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.