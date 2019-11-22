e

Bryson Rollins threw touchdown passes to Zach C. Hartley and Parker Hughes, while also rushing for a score in Elizabethton’s 24-13 victory over Greeneville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 4A state football playoffs on Friday.

Elizabethton fell behind 13-0 after one quarter, but reeled off 24 unanswered points. Cade Maupin had 123 rushing yards for the Cyclones (13-0), while Rollins finished with 91 rushing yards and 85 passing yards.

Two-time defending state champion Greeneville (10-3) saw its shot at a three-peat denied.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tri-Cities Christian tops Temple

Drew Correll connected for 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead Tri-Cities Christian to a 98-50 win over Temple Christian.

Gavyn Etter added 16 points for the Eagles (2-1) while John Gewelke dropped in 15.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments