Bryson Rollins threw touchdown passes to Zach C. Hartley and Parker Hughes, while also rushing for a score in Elizabethton’s 24-13 victory over Greeneville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 4A state football playoffs on Friday.
Elizabethton fell behind 13-0 after one quarter, but reeled off 24 unanswered points. Cade Maupin had 123 rushing yards for the Cyclones (13-0), while Rollins finished with 91 rushing yards and 85 passing yards.
Two-time defending state champion Greeneville (10-3) saw its shot at a three-peat denied.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Cities Christian tops Temple
Drew Correll connected for 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead Tri-Cities Christian to a 98-50 win over Temple Christian.
Gavyn Etter added 16 points for the Eagles (2-1) while John Gewelke dropped in 15.
