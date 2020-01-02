E&H wins ninth straight
Sydney McKinney (Union) contributed 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals and Northwood product Peyton Williams added 16 points, four boards, three assists and two steals in Emory & Henry’s 76-59 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday night.
Elizabeth Jones added nine points and Tori Powers had eight for the Wasps (11-1, 5-0), who will host Shenandoah in an ODAC battle of first place teams on Saturday at the King Center.
Sabrina Jones paced the Marlins with 16 points and nine boards.
Samsel reaches career high for King
Kiki Samsel scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Tornado to a 79-50 win over Southern Wesleyan in their first game of 2020.
Trinity Lee added 13 points and Ali Golden had 12 points and four assists for King (6-6, 3-3), which led 52-22 at halftime. The Virginia High duo of Amaya Lee (five points, four rebounds) and Jada Campbell also contributed to the Tornado.
Southern Wesleyan (1-11, 1-5) was led by Emily Waters with 11 points.
Floyd’s 36 leads Tornado past Warriors
Jordan Floyd scored 36 points and Mike Salomon added 17 to pace King to a 90-77 Conference Carolinas victory over Southern Wesleyan.
Brandon Lamberth and James Brown added 11 points each for King (9-4, 4-2), which made 10 3-pointers, including five by Floyd. Damion Ottman added 11 rebounds, Brown dished out six assists and Justin Frazier had five.
Graham product Drew Baker contributed an assist and a rebound in the win.
Southern Wesleyan (7-7, 3-3) was paced by Ta’Jay Dunlap with 31 points.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Tennessee High to host “Brawl in the Hall”
The Tennessee High wrestling team will host Brawl in the Hall on Saturday at Viking Hall.
A full day of wrestling awaits, with the preliminaries starting at 9:30 a.m. The finals will begin at 6 p.m.
Twenty-five schools from Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia and Pennsylvania will participate.
