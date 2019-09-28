Lily Dobson scored with 18:26 left to play to lift Eastern Mennonite to a 1-0 ODAC win over Emory & Henry on Saturday afternoon.
A trio of freshman had shots on goal that didn’t hit their mark, including Grace Williams, Amber Altice and Helen Frazier for Emory & Henry (2-6-1, 0-2). Kaela Schlevensky and freshman Natalie Capone split time in goal. Capone had six saves for the Wasps.
MEN’S SOCCER
Marlins hook E&H on pitch
Devin Wallace had a goal and assist to lead Virginia Wesleyan to a 5-0 ODAC victory at Emory & Henry.
Massimo Tager and freshman Josh Helton each had two shots on goal for the Wasps (5-3-2, 0-1). Freshman Spencer Scott had four saves in goal.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Wasps lose two ODAC matches
Virginia Wesleyan and Randolph Macon swept past Emory & Henry in an ODAC tri-match.
The Marlins defeated the Wasps 25-14, 25-9, 25-10, while the Yellow Jackets stung the Wasps 25-13, 25-11, 25-20.
Bristol products Makayla Payne and Carley Williams contributed for the Wasps. Williams combined for 12 kills in the two matches, while Payne had eight kills in the loss to the Marlins. Marion products Abbie Jennings (eight digs) and Kirsten Lefler (four kills) contributed in Randolph Macon’s win over Emory & Henry (3-11, 1-4), who lost two a pair of 4-0 ODAC clubs.
EQUESTRIAN
E&H wins season opener
The Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry IHSA Team earned seven blue ribbons and had no rider who finished below third place in the season opener in Providence, N.C.
Sophomore Hayden Wilkes was selected as High-Point Rider of the Day, while Reserve High-Rider honors went to classmate Makalyn Williams.
Emory & Henry, whose IDA team will open the season today at Bridgewater, finished ahead of reserve champions High Point and Western Carolina.
