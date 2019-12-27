was

The Emory & Henry College men’s basketball team will play a game during the 2020-21 season at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn, New York.

The opponent and game date will be announced at a later date, according to an E&H press release.

