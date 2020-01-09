Emory & Henry College (new logo)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
E&H to add wrestling programs
Emory & Henry director of athletics Anne Crutchfield has announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
The teams expand the college’s varsity sports offerings to 22 NCAA Division III programs, IDA and IHSA equestrian teams and competitive cheer and dance squads.
E&H will be just the second school, along with Ferrum, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to offer both men’s and women’s wrestling.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lady Bucs fall in Greensboro
E’Lease Stafford scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 63-47 loss at North Carolina-Greensboro in the Southern Conference opener for the Lady Bucs.
Micah Sheetz tallied 10 points, seven boards and three assists for ETSU (5-11, 0-1).
Te’Ja Twitty led the Spartans with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

