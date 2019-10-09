Yates chosen for weekly honors
Emory & Henry College senior wide receiver Derrick Yates has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week presented by Scoutware.
Yates makes it back-to-back weeks that the Wasps have had a player recognized by D3football.com
The Abingdon, Virginia native and Abingdon High School graduate broke the E&H record for receiving yardage in a game Saturday in the Wasps’ 56-17 rout of Hampden-Sydney College. Yates accomplished the feat as he caught 13 passes including three which went for touchdowns.
Additionally, with Yates’ final catch of the game, a 31-yard haul for a touchdown, he moved into first place in program history for receiving touchdowns in a career with 30. Earlier in the game, Yates also established himself as the Emory & Henry leader in receptions (174) and receiving yards at 2,652 for his career.
King edges Mars Hill
Erin Peters scored in the 104th minute as the King University Tornado took a 2-1 win over Mars Hill in overtime.
King (4-4) also received a goal from Jaida Souvannaraj.
