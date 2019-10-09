North Carolina Wesleyan vs Emory & Henry - 17

Emory & Henry wide receiver Derrick Yates, here driving for yards after a catching a pass against North Carolina Wesleyan, claimed national weekly honors after last week's record-setting performance. 

 David Crigger/BHC
College Football
Yates chosen for weekly honors
Emory & Henry College senior wide receiver Derrick Yates has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week presented by Scoutware.
Yates makes it back-to-back weeks that the Wasps have had a player recognized by D3football.com
The Abingdon, Virginia native and Abingdon High School graduate broke the E&H record for receiving yardage in a game Saturday in the Wasps’ 56-17 rout of Hampden-Sydney College. Yates accomplished the feat as he caught 13 passes including three which went for touchdowns.
Additionally, with Yates’ final catch of the game, a 31-yard haul for a touchdown, he moved into first place in program history for receiving touchdowns in a career with 30. Earlier in the game, Yates also established himself as the Emory & Henry leader in receptions (174) and receiving yards at 2,652 for his career.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King edges Mars Hill
Erin Peters scored in the 104th minute as the King University Tornado took a 2-1 win over Mars Hill in overtime.
King (4-4) also received a goal from Jaida Souvannaraj.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments