The Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week award has become the Peyton Williams prize lately.
The Emory & Henry College senior was named the ODAC player of the week for the second time in three weeks.
Williams, a Northwood High School graduate, had 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists in an 84-80 overtime win over Washington and Lee on Sunday.
For the season, Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
Webb earns SAC accolade
Senior Cynita Webb of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is the latest recipient of the South Atlantic Conference player of the week award.
She had 22 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Mars Hill last week, while also posting a 10-point, eight-rebound performance in a loss to nationally-ranked Anderson.
