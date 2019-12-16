The season is a little more than a month old and Emory & Henry College senior Peyton Williams has already been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week on three occasions.
The former Northwood High School star garnered her latest honor after scoring a career-high 26 points last Tuesday in a triumph over Southern Virginia.
Williams leads the ODAC in scoring at 17.4 points per game and ranks second in rebounding with 10.2 boards per game.
UVa-Wise’s Ross earns SAC honor
Freshman guard Caitlyn Ross of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was selected as the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
Ross had 25 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists on Saturday in a win over Newberry.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd shares Conference Carolinas honor
King University’s Jordan Floyd earned his third Conference Carolinas men’s basketball player of the week award on Monday.
Floyd scored 18 points last Wednesday in a win over Southern Wesleyan and three days later went for a career-high 40 points in a triumph over Barton.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Union star signs with UVa-Wise
Emili Brooks collected more kills than any player in Virginia High School League history during her four seasons with the Union Bears.
Her future spikes will come at the college level as she signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Monday.
