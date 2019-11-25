Emory & Henry College senior forward Sydney McKinney (Union) has been selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native led Emory & Henry to a pair of wins last week, 22 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. She shot 16-for-33 (48.5%) from the field and connected on a trio of three-pointers.
McKinney had 25 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Piedmont College and tallied 19 points, 13 boards, four assists, four steals and three blocks in a win over Greensboro College.
ETSU stops comeback attempt
Micah Scheetz scored 20 points and Shynia Jackson added 19 to lead ETSU past Appalachian State 67-61. E’Lease Stafford (14 points, five rebounds) and Kaia Upton (10 points, seven rebounds also contributed for the Lady Bucs.
ETSU (2-5) led by 16 points going into the final quarter at Boone before hanging on to snap to a four-game losing skid.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd wins CC honors again
King University senior Jordan Floyd has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Floyd averaged 32.0 points per game last week for the Tornado, including his third 30-point performance against Clayton State on Saturday. Floyd, who had 29 points earlier in the week against Lee, also recorded four rebounds, four steals and three assists in Saturday’s loss.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU’s Smith a finalist for Buchanan Award
East Tennessee State senior Artevius Smith has been tabbed as a STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award finalist, which goes to the top defensive play in the Football Championship Series.
Smith turned in a dominating senior campaign for the Bucs, pacing the squad in tackles (88) and hauling in a Southern Conference best five interceptions on the season. The Alabama native also forced two fumbles and broke up four passes throughout the 12 games. The redshirt-senior finished 11th in the Southern Conference in tackles per game (7.4), while his five interceptions led the league.
