E&H’s Keith claims D3football.com honors
Emory & Henry defensive lineman Da’von Keith has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 49-21 win at Bluefield College.
A 6-3 senior from Columbia, South Carolina, Keith contributed six solo tackles including four sacks and two quarterback hurries. He also scored on a 35-yard fumble return.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
E&H drops ODAC match
Junior Kaela Schlevensky (Haymarket, Va.) made 11 saves for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps (2-7-1, 0-3-0-0) lost a 2-0 decision at Ferrum.
Showdown set for the Creek
The annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown will be held Oct. 11-13 at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville, Tennessee.
Friday will serve as the practice day while a Mega Series race will be held Saturday. The Showdown is a AMA featured event and includes hundreds of riders from across the East Coast representing the Mega, Ultra and SAS series.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU to host open practice
The ETSU men’s basketball team will hold an open practice on Saturday at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA) at 11:30 p.m.
The CPA is located adjacent to Greene Stadium, which is where the Buccaneers’ football team will host Wofford at 3:30 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to watch practice, which will end at 1:15 p.m. to allow fans to catch the Buc Walk prior to the football game.
