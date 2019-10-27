Emory & Henry College freshman defensive back Ryan Gibson has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Gibson, who played at Tennessee High, picked off three passes in the second half as the Wasps took a 41-31 win over Shenandoah University on Saturday. Gibson finished the game with five tackles and three additional passes defended.
It was the first time since the 2014 season that an E&H defender has picked off three passes in a single game. It is also the first time that a Wasp freshman has been honored as Player of the Week since Skyler Simcox earned the achievement in 2015.
Emory & Henry (5-2, 4-1 ODAC) has now won five straight games and is one game out of first place in the league standings. The Wasps will host Bridgewater College (7-0, 5-0 ODAC) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.