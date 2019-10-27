eh

Emory & Henry College freshman defensive back Ryan Gibson has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Gibson, who played at Tennessee High, picked off three passes in the second half as the Wasps took a 41-31 win over Shenandoah University on Saturday. Gibson finished the game with five tackles and three additional passes defended.

It was the first time since the 2014 season that an E&H defender has picked off three passes in a single game. It is also the first time that a Wasp freshman has been honored as Player of the Week since Skyler Simcox earned the achievement in 2015.

Emory & Henry (5-2, 4-1 ODAC) has now won five straight games and is one game out of first place in the league standings. The Wasps will host Bridgewater College (7-0, 5-0 ODAC) Saturday at 1 p.m.

