Wasps hope to continue spring sports
Games were slated to be played at Emory & Henry today before the suspension of games went into effect on Sunday, but that changed with a decision on Friday.
According to a press release, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Emory & Henry have chosen to postpone all spring athletics competition until further notice due to concern with the coronavirus.
Even though the NCAA has canceled all championships, conferences still have the autonomy to host their tournaments. According to a press release from NCAA Division III on Friday afternoon, any resumption of play may occur without loss of eligibility for any spring student-athlete.
“We are hopeful that we will be able to resume the conference schedule at a later date,” said Anne Crutchfield, E&H director of athletics. “We are committed to protecting the health, well-being, and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and supporters. The final decision on the continuation of the season will be up to presidents from member institutions in consultation with the administrative team in the conference.”
Athletic directors from each of the ODAC schools will continue to meet weekly to reassess the situation and make recommendations to institution presidents.
Southwest Virginia Community College has canceled its spring athletic competitions and practices for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Pitts hired as athletic director at Providence
George Pitts, who recently stepped down after winning 299 basketball games in 14 seasons at King University, has been hired as athletic director at Providence Academy. Pitts has served at the high school level in the past, winning 820 games and seven state championships over 30 seasons at Science Hill and Brentwood Academy.
Pitts will replace Martin Sells, who plans to retire after 21 years at Providence, located in Johnson City, Tenn.
