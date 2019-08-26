Emory & Henry was selected for a sixth place finish in the Old Dominion Athletic in a poll of the conference’s nine head coaches.
E&H is coming off a 4-5 season, with a 3-4 finish in ODAC games.
The Wasps return six starters on offense, seven on defense and one specialist. The veterans are offense include senior offensive lineman Tyler Weterrings (Glade Hill, Va.) and senior receiver Derrick Yates (Abingdon), who were named first- and second-team all-conference in 2018, respectively.
Back on defense after a year absence are senior defensive linemen Josh Fleenor (Christiansburg, Va.), who was named to the All-ODAC First Team in 2017, and Da’von Keith (Columbia, S.C.), an all-league first-team pick in 2016.
Reigning conference champion Randolph-Macon topped the poll, earning eight of the nine first-place votes.
E&H opens the season on Sept. 7 with a 1 p.m. home game against non-conference foe North Carolina Wesleyan. It will be the first meeting between the Wasps and NCW since 2009.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
THS goes 2-1 in tourney
Tennessee High competed this past weekend in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and the Vikings won two out of three games.
On Friday, THS defeated Columbia Central (Tenn.) 4-1 as Emma Arnold scored a pair of goals with Sophie Arnold and Claire Helms each scoring a goal.
THS then won over McMinn Central (Tenn.) 6-0 on Sunday with Emma Arnold scoring three and Mya Howren two. Riley Miller also had a goal.
Frederick Douglass (Ky.) handed the Vikings their only loss, 7-0.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East finishes as runner-up
Sullivan East High School’s volleyball team finished as runner-up over the weekend at the Cyclone Invitational in Elizabethton.
The Patriots beat Chuckey-Doak, David Crockett, Volunteer and Elizabethton, while losing to South Greene and Anderson County.
Ashton Adkins (108 assists), Gracey Byrd (21 kills), Zoe Johnson (18 kills), Riley Nelson (17 kills) and Cayden Bawgus (28 digs) had a productive weekend for the Patriots.