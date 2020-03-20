eh

The Emory & Henry College – along with the other schools in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference – have chosen to cancel all spring athletic competitions for the remainder of the academic year.

“As a result, and in the best interests of the Emory & Henry community, we are making this difficult decision, which I know will be disappointing to so many of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” E&H athletic director Anne Crutchfield said in a press release. “Despite the disappointing news, I am confident that these are the right steps to take together. This decision was guided at all times by our commitment to protecting the health, well-being, and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and supporters.”

The equestrian, baseball (5-9 record), softball (7-10), men’s tennis (3-3), women’s tennis (2-4), golf and track and field squads for the Wasps saw their seasons end prematurely.

