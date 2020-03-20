The Emory & Henry College – along with the other schools in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference – have chosen to cancel all spring athletic competitions for the remainder of the academic year.
“As a result, and in the best interests of the Emory & Henry community, we are making this difficult decision, which I know will be disappointing to so many of our student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” E&H athletic director Anne Crutchfield said in a press release. “Despite the disappointing news, I am confident that these are the right steps to take together. This decision was guided at all times by our commitment to protecting the health, well-being, and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and supporters.”
The equestrian, baseball (5-9 record), softball (7-10), men’s tennis (3-3), women’s tennis (2-4), golf and track and field squads for the Wasps saw their seasons end prematurely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.