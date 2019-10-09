E&H selects new inductees
Emory & Henry College has announced the class for induction in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame.
The honorees include Casey Burcham (baseball), Jackie Greene-Dalton (women’s basketball), Aaron Fuller (football), Gary Haga (track & Field), and Tracy Ross (tennis).
The quintet will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Kennedy-Reedy Theatre of the Woodrow W. McGlothlin Center for the Arts.
E&H release schedule
Emory & Henry College has released its 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule, which will include not only the Old Dominion Athletic Conference slate, but also a contest with NCAA Division I UNC-Wilmington as part of the D.C. Classic on Nov. 26.
Under the direction of first year head coach Ben Thompson, the Wasps will also be part of the St. Pete Classic in St. Petersburg, Fla. and the Captain’s Shootout at Christopher Newport in Newport News, Va.
Emory & Henry will host its seventh annual Buzzmania celebration on Oct. 25 in conjunction with the E&H women’s basketball team at the King Center.
The Wasps open the season on Nov. 9 by hosting Keystone College.
Emory & Henry finished last season with a 17-10 record, falling to Guilford in the second round of the
ODAC Tournament.
ETSU top choice in the SoCon
East Tennessee State men’s basketball team was tabbed as the favorites to win the Southern Conference during the SoCon’s Media Day event on Monday in Asheville, N.C.
In addition, senior Jeromy Rodriguez (11.2 points, 10.9 rebounds in 2018-19), junior Bo Hodges (10.3 ppg, 4.4 reb, 2.6 asts) and sophomore Davien Williamson (9-5 ppg, 2.5 ast) were chosen to the SoCon preseason all-conference team.
ETSU won 24 games last season, including 13 wins in the SoCon before falling to Green Bay in the opening round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
ETSU, which is the SoCon preseason favorite for the first time since 2014-15, received eight of a possible nine first place votes, with North Carolina-Greensboro receiving two first place votes to place second. The rest of the top five included Furman, Wofford and Samford.
King places 16th
The King University women’s golf team shot a second round 323 on Tuesday to finish 16th in the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, N.C.
Sashia Gardiner paced the Tornado with a two-day total of 153 to finish in 30th place. Morgan Powers (156), Grace Gillen (167) and Riley Grunewald (170) also competed for King.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Quakers kick Wasps
Guilford (5-5-1, 3-0 ODAC) scored twice in the first eight minutes of the match and never looked back on its way to an 8-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Emory & Henry College (6-5-2, 0-3 ODAC).
Freshman Ryan Boyette and sophomore Ethan Taylor scored second half goal for the Wasps.
Struggles continue for E&H
Makayla Payne had seven kills and Marion product Abbie Jennings added seven digs for Emory & Henry in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 ODAC loss to Washington & Lee (15-5, 5-3 ODAC).
Emory & Henry (4-13, 2-5) also received 12 assists and seven digs from Abbie Dillon and 10 assists and four digs from Marissa Snapp. Lauren Coolidge also had seven digs in the loss.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Region 1C golf rescheduled
The VHSL Region 1C golf tournament slated for Tuesday was rained out, and will now played today at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford, Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.