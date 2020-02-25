Four players reached double figures in scoring for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps fell 87-84 at Ferrum in the opening round of the ODAC tournament.
Anthony Williams led E&H (7-19) with 25 points and six rebounds, while Colin Molden (14 points, five assists), Micah Banks (14 points) and Dylan Catron (12 points, seven rebounds) contributed.
Ferrum (15-11) was helped by a 17-point effort from former Lebanon High School standout Nick Helton.
The Wasps missed a potential game-tying shot in the final seconds.
Floyd guides King to another win
Jordan Floyd scored 36 points as King University closed the regular season with a 73-63 victory at North Greenville University.
King (22-6, 16-4) won the Conference Carolinas regular season title.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC falls in final game of season
Southwest Virginia Community College suffered an 89-71 loss to Spartanburg Methodist on Tuesday in the final game of the 2019-20 season for the Flying Eagles.
Ta-Tionna White led SWCC (13-11) with 21 points, while former Tennessee High standouts Hailie Hatcher (13 points) and LynLeigh Rhodes (11 points) also scored in double digits.
Hot-shooting King earns road win
King shot 54 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three-point range en route to an 85-71 win over North Greeneville.
Five players reached double figures for King.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Backus stars in King loss
Jarrett Backus homered and drove in four runs for King in an 8-7 loss at Tusculum.
King (10-5) also received a home run from Junior Renwick.
Milley leads E&H to win
Hayden Milley collected three hits as Emory & Henry posted a 6-4 victory at winless Johnson.
Leadoff batter Jacob Zoller drove in two runs for E&H.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hughes earns league honors
King University pitcher Emma Hughes has been named the Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week.
Hughes hurled a pair of complete games last week, leading King past UVa-Wise 3-1 and Milligan 1-0. She surrendered just one run, seven hits and struck out 14 in outings.
King splits with Mars Hill
King University scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 12-4 win over Mars Hill on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at home. The Tornado fell in the second game, 4-3.
Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) and Danielle Parks each had three hits on the day as Parks drove in three and scored three.
Casey Gilbert drove in three runs with a pair of doubles while Kaylee Rowland connected for a home run.
Gilbert earned the win from the circle in the opener for King (6-6) allowing four hits over five innings.
