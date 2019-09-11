Emory & Henry College (new logo)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wasps drop ODAC season
Former Virginia High standout Makayla Payne collected 12 kills for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps opened ODAC play with a 15-25, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24 loss to Randolph.
E&H (2-4) was also led by Chelsie Crussell (22 digs) and Marissa Snapp with 20 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Tazewell topped by Bland
Bland County topped Tazewell 18-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 on Wednesday in a non-district volleyball match.
MEN’S SOCCER
King loses in OT
Callum Davidson’s goal in the 72nd minute accounted for the lone score for King University as the Tornado dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Mars Hill on Wednesday.
Southwest falls to Louisburg
Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 7-0 decision to nationally-ranked Louisburg on Wednesday. The Flying Eagles are 0-5 in the program’s first season.

