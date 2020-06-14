bravs

Right-handed pitcher Carter Linton’s baseball career has taken him many places and the latest path has found its way to the professional game.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent on Sunday after compiling a 2.13 ERA out of the bullpen the past two seasons for the Tusculum University Pioneers.

Linton spent a season at Columbia State Community College (2018) and East Tennessee State University (2019) prior to landing at Tusculum. His father, Doug Linton, is a California native who spent parts of seven seasons playing in the major leagues from 1992-2003.

