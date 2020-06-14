Right-handed pitcher Carter Linton’s baseball career has taken him many places and the latest path has found its way to the professional game.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent on Sunday after compiling a 2.13 ERA out of the bullpen the past two seasons for the Tusculum University Pioneers.
Linton spent a season at Columbia State Community College (2018) and East Tennessee State University (2019) prior to landing at Tusculum. His father, Doug Linton, is a California native who spent parts of seven seasons playing in the major leagues from 1992-2003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.