Freshman Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) went 3-for-4 on Tuesday as Virginia Tech cruised to a 10-3 non-conference victory over East Tennessee State.
Cross had two singles for the Hokies (1-2) during a nine-run second inning. He is hitting .462 through the first three games of his college baseball career.
ETSU (3-1) received two hits apiece from Noah Hill, Jake Lyle and Drew Haynie.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Derr earns ODAC honor
Emory & Henry College junior Cameron Derr is the latest recipient of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference pitcher of the week award.
The North Carolina native had a 1.40 ERA and struck out 21 batters in 15 innings last week in outings against nationally-ranked Birmingham-Southern and DePauw.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King ranked nationally, Floyd earns honor
King University is ranked 25th nationally in the latest D2SIDA poll as the Tornado have a 19-6 record and currently reside in first place in Conference Carolinas.
King is led by Jordan Floyd, who is averaging 31.4 points per game to lead all NCAA Division II scorers. The Tornado senior was the latest recipient of the Tennessee Sports Writers Association player of the week award.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Hansen hired at E&H
Pete Hansen will be the head coach of Emory & Henry College’s inaugural wrestling team, which will take the mat during the 2020-21 season.
Hansen was an All-American at Southern Virginia University and will move from his position as an assistant football coach at E&H to guide the grapplers for the Wasps.
