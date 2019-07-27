HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Cross picks up state honors
Recently graduated Tennessee High senior Gavin Cross has been selected to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association 2019 All-State baseball team.
Cross, who led Tennessee High to the Vikings’ first Region 1-AAA championship in nearly four decades, batted .385 with 42 runs scored, 31 RBIs, 21 walks, five home runs, four doubles and was also hit by pitch 12 times during the 2019 campaign.
Cross, who also had a hefty .538 on-base percentage, was also 4-1 on the mound with a 1.03 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 27 innings on the mound.
Tennessee High finished with a 27-12 record on the season, falling to eventual Class 3A state champion Farragut in a sub-state contest.
Cross will play next at Virginia Tech.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Graham’s Lester commits to Old Dominon
Devin Lester will be a Monarch next year.
The Graham football star announced on Twitter July 25 that he had accepted an offer from Old Dominion University to continue his football career there. The versatile athlete is projected as a slot receiver for the Monarchs.
He has played several positions during his time at Graham and will be the starting quarterback for the defending 2A state champions this coming season.
Lester stepped in at running back for the G-Men as a sophomore after Jazaire Reed went down with an injury and ran for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.
As a junior, Lester played slot receiver and running back. During his time at Graham he also stepped in at quarterback when Cam Allen had to sit out. Graham Coach Tony Palmer said before the start of last season that Lester was one of the most versatile players on the team and could play anywhere in the backfield.
He finished last season with 25 touchdowns, over 1,800 all purpose yards and made first team all state as a receiver and defensive back. The G-Men, who open practice Aug. 5, take a 14 game winning streak into the new season.
Old Dominion plays in Conference USA and is coached by Bobby Wilder. They finished the 2018 season at 4-8 overall and sixth in the East Division. Among those four wins was a 49-35 victory over Virginia Tech in Norfolk.
Lester joins Cam Allen (Purdue) and Taymon Cooke (Marshall) as Graham players signing with Division 1 schools. Cooke has since transferred to North Carolina A&T.