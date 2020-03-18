Sullivan Central vs Elizabethton Regional - AC

Sullivan Central senior Abbey Crawford takes a shot during a game this season. 

 EARL NEIKIRK

Sullivan Central senior standout Abbey Crawford has been selected as the Three Rivers Conference girl player of the year.

Crawford, a Wofford signee, combined with fellow first team honoree Peyton Sams (UVa-Wise) to lead the Cougars to the Three Rivers Conference regular season title, while also tying a school record with 29 wins.

Sullivan Central’s Kristi Walling was selected as the coach of the year.

In the boys awards, Sullivan East sophomore Dylan Bartley earned underclassmen of the year honors. League champion Sullivan South took the top honors, led by player of the year Ben Diamond and Michael McMeans, who earned coach of the year honors.

Three Rivers Conference

Boys

Player of Year: Ben Diamond, Sullivan South

Underclassmen of Year: Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East

Coach of Year: Michael McMeans, Sullivan South

All-Conference Team

Nico Ashley, Elizabethton; Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East; Gannon Chase, Sullivan South; Joltin Harrison, Sullivan Central; Parker Hughes, Elizabethton; Cole Layne, Sullivan South; Mason Montgomery, Sullivan East; Camden Necessary, Sullivan South; Lucas Phillips, Johnson County; Jake Roberts, Elizabethton; Lucas Slagle, Unicoi County; Brook Thompson, Unicoi County; Dylan Willis, Happy Valley.

Honorable Mention

Sullivan Central: Ty Barb, Bryson Crabtree, Jacob Fields; Sullivan East: Ethan Bradford, Eric Hare; Elizabethton: Donta Earnest, Brayden Phillips, William Willocks; Happy Valley: Alex Lunceford, Blake Young; Johnson County: Clayton Cross, Michael Oxentine; Sullivan South: Nick Ellege, Cooper Johnson; Unicoi County: Brett Lingerfelt, Bryson Peterson.

Girls

Player of Year: Abbey Crawford, Sullivan Central

Underclassmen of Year: Jenna Hare, Sullivan East

Coach of Year: Kristi Walling, Sullivan Central

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Kaitlin Bailey, Elizabethton; Taylor Cox, Johnson County; Hayley Grubb, Sullivan East; Jenna Hare, Sullivan East; Morgan Headrick, Elizabethton; Riley Nelson, Sullivan East; Caroline Podvin, Unicoi County; Peyton Sams, Sullivan Central; Kaylen Shell, Elizabethton; Shaylyn Whitson, Happy Valley.

Honorable Mention

Sullivan Central: Jaelyn West; Sullivan East: Emma Aubrey; Johnson County: Emmy Miller, Taylor Parsons, Sadie Stout, Natalie Winters; Sullivan South: McKenzie Littleton, Nicole Troutman; Unicoi County: Tenley Holt, Ashton Vance.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments