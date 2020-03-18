Sullivan Central senior standout Abbey Crawford has been selected as the Three Rivers Conference girl player of the year.
Crawford, a Wofford signee, combined with fellow first team honoree Peyton Sams (UVa-Wise) to lead the Cougars to the Three Rivers Conference regular season title, while also tying a school record with 29 wins.
Sullivan Central’s Kristi Walling was selected as the coach of the year.
In the boys awards, Sullivan East sophomore Dylan Bartley earned underclassmen of the year honors. League champion Sullivan South took the top honors, led by player of the year Ben Diamond and Michael McMeans, who earned coach of the year honors.
Three Rivers Conference
Boys
Player of Year: Ben Diamond, Sullivan South
Underclassmen of Year: Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East
Coach of Year: Michael McMeans, Sullivan South
All-Conference Team
Nico Ashley, Elizabethton; Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East; Gannon Chase, Sullivan South; Joltin Harrison, Sullivan Central; Parker Hughes, Elizabethton; Cole Layne, Sullivan South; Mason Montgomery, Sullivan East; Camden Necessary, Sullivan South; Lucas Phillips, Johnson County; Jake Roberts, Elizabethton; Lucas Slagle, Unicoi County; Brook Thompson, Unicoi County; Dylan Willis, Happy Valley.
Honorable Mention
Sullivan Central: Ty Barb, Bryson Crabtree, Jacob Fields; Sullivan East: Ethan Bradford, Eric Hare; Elizabethton: Donta Earnest, Brayden Phillips, William Willocks; Happy Valley: Alex Lunceford, Blake Young; Johnson County: Clayton Cross, Michael Oxentine; Sullivan South: Nick Ellege, Cooper Johnson; Unicoi County: Brett Lingerfelt, Bryson Peterson.
Girls
Player of Year: Abbey Crawford, Sullivan Central
Underclassmen of Year: Jenna Hare, Sullivan East
Coach of Year: Kristi Walling, Sullivan Central
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Kaitlin Bailey, Elizabethton; Taylor Cox, Johnson County; Hayley Grubb, Sullivan East; Jenna Hare, Sullivan East; Morgan Headrick, Elizabethton; Riley Nelson, Sullivan East; Caroline Podvin, Unicoi County; Peyton Sams, Sullivan Central; Kaylen Shell, Elizabethton; Shaylyn Whitson, Happy Valley.
Honorable Mention
Sullivan Central: Jaelyn West; Sullivan East: Emma Aubrey; Johnson County: Emmy Miller, Taylor Parsons, Sadie Stout, Natalie Winters; Sullivan South: McKenzie Littleton, Nicole Troutman; Unicoi County: Tenley Holt, Ashton Vance.
