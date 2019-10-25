central

Sullivan Central junior Elaina Vaughan has been chosen as the Three Rivers Conference Hitter of the Year, while Logan Kemp was picked as the TRC Coach of the Year.

A trio of Cougars also earned All-TRC honors, including Laiken Hoback, Parker Hurd and Taylor Wilson.

Sullivan East was represented on the All-TRC team by Gracey Byrd and Hayley Grubb.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

King to host alumni games

King University will host a pair of alumni games featuring past players from King and Virginia Intermont tonight at the Student Center Complex.

The first game – featuring the “younger” past athletes – will begin at 5 p.m. The “older” athletes representing the Tornado and Cobras will begin at 7 p.m.

There is no admission fee.

