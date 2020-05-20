Conference Carolinas to focus on conference games
Conference Carolinas announced on Wednesday its intentions to emphasize conference contests during the 2020-21 academic year and currently does not have any plans to reduce conference contests.
With the announcement by the Division II Presidents Council to reduce the maximum number of permissible contests in 2020-21 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Conference Carolinas institutions will reduce non-conference competition as needed to fit under the new NCAA maximums, but intend to play a complete conference schedule in all sports that hold regular season conference competition.
“We determined very early in this process we would prioritize conference contests, including the conference tournament,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our goal in Conference Carolinas is always to help our member institutions use intercollegiate athletics to help achieve their overall mission. We believe this approach does exactly that.”
Conference Carolinas will place an added emphasis on its championships and plans to keep championship fields intact for 2020-21 without any reductions.
“As a conference we believe it is important to provide our student-athletes a strong championships experience,” Colvin said. “Our Championships Committee and Directors of Athletics are working hard behind the scenes to enhance this experience and to give our student-athletes something to look forward to in the 2020-21 academic year.”
King University has earned a pair of Conference Carolinas athletic awards, including the overall Messick Sportsmanship Award and the Women’s Messick Sportsmanship Award.
This marks the second time King has earned the overall award, the last coming in 2014-15 when eight Tornado sports were selected for individual sportsmanship awards. The conference first awarded men’s and women’s awards following the 2016-17 season, and this marks the first time the Tornado have won the women’s award.
