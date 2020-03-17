king

Conference Carolinas, which includes King University, made it official on Tuesday, canceling its spring championships and the remainder of its athletics competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the continued evolution of the COVID-19 public health threat.

“All involved in Conference Carolinas have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to see if there was any way that we could continue athletics competition this academic year, but we believe it is not in our best interest for numerous reasons,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Once again, we understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators. However, the growing scale of the pandemic coupled with the NCAA’s recent decision to grant an additional season of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes changes the dynamic for our member institutions and student-athletes.”

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

E&H duo earns All-South Region awards

The Emory & Henry senior duo of Sydney McKinney (Union) and Peyton Williams (Northwood) have been selected to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Team, having also been chosen for Old Dominion Conference first team honors.

McKinney led the Wasps with 15.1 points per game which was third in the league and added 8.1 rebounds (5th – ODAC), 3.3 assists (8th – ODAC), 2.0 steals (8th – ODAC) and 1.3 blocks per contest (4th – ODAC).

Williams, who was also named ODAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 14.0 points per game which was seventh-best in the league. She scored in double figures 21 times on the year with 12 double-doubles, and added a team-best 9.8 rebounds per game (2nd – ODAC), 2.3 steals (5th – ODAC) and 2.6 assists per contest.

With all-region recognition, McKinney and Williams are now eligible to be named D3hoops.com All-American.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Hughes claims league honors

King University’s Emma Hughes won her third Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week award of the season following a stellar start against Carson-Newman University last week.

Hughes tossed her second shutout of the season, allowing two hits and striking out five in seven innings, leading the Tornado to a 3-0 win over Carson-Newman last Thursday.

Hughes also won league honors on Feb. 25 and March 10.

