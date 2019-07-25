Compton steps down at Grundy
Whitney Compton has stepped down as the head softball and girls basketball coach at Grundy High School.
She won Black Diamond District titles in both sports during her six-year stint at the school.
“Obviously, this has been an incredibly hard decision for me. Not only have I enjoyed teaching at Grundy, but I’ve lived and breathed the basketball and softball programs here,” Compton said. “You play and coach for the love of the game, but at the end of the day, when it comes to compromising your well-being, you have to take a step back and re-route. … I can’t thank the administration, my co-workers, and my players enough for the last six years.”
Compton was a star athlete at Haysi High School. She had a stint playing softball at East Tennessee State University and later played both softball and basketball at the University of Pikeville.
GOLF
Watson finishes tied for fourth
Abingdon High School golfer Will Watson tied for fourth place on the leaderboard at the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at the Winchester Country Club, which concluded on Thursday.
Watson had rounds of 73, 71 and 68 for a one-under par 212. He was eight shots behind winner David Stanford (66-70-68—204), a junior at George Marshall High School in Falls Church.
Watson was coming off a seventh-place finish at the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.
Daniel Goode (George Wythe) finished tied for 39th with an aggregate of 227 after carding rounds of 70, 78 and 79.