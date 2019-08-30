a

The Pulaski Yankees had more wins than any team in the Appalachian League in 2019.

They’ll have to get consecutive victories to keep their season alive.

Burlington hurlers Angel Zerpa and Noah Murdock combined on a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts as the Royals recorded a 6-0 triumph over the Yankees in Game 1 of the Appalachian League East Division Championship Series.

Michael Massey homered for the Royals, who play at Pulaski today and Sunday, if a third game would be necessary.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

ETSU wins twice

East Tennessee State University defeated Jacksonville State (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23) and Southeastern Louisiana (25-23, 25-18, 27-25) on Friday to start the season 2-0 under first-year head coach Benavia Jenkins.

E&H loses twice

Oglethorpe topped Emory & Henry 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14, while Belhaven posted a 29-27, 25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 15-11 win over the Wasps.

Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had five kills against Oglethorpe and five against Belhaven.

MEN’S SOCCER

E&H blanked by Anderson

Anderson (Indiana) spoiled Emory & Henry College’s season-opener with a 3-0 victory over the Wasps.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

E&H, Brevard tie

Emory & Henry and Brevard battled to a scoreless tie. E&H goalkeeper Natalie Capone made 10 saves.

