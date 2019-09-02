PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL
Burlington Royals win Game 1
Rest? The Burlington Royals don’t need no stinkin’ rest.
The road weary Royals received home runs from Jake Means and Vinnie Pasquantino in blazing to a 9-2 victory over the Johnson City Cardinals on Monday in Game 1 of the Appalachian League Finals at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Game 2 will be played today in Burlington.
A night after posting a 5-4, 17-inning win at Pulaski in the 5-hour, 19-minute deciding game of the Appy League East Division Championship Series, Burlington scored twice in the first inning against the Cardinals and never looked back.
Heribert Garcia, Alex Smith and A.J. Franklin combined to pitch a six-hitter in the victory.
Johnson City, which advanced to the Finals with a 7-5 win over the Bristol Pirates on Sunday, scored on solo homers from Chandler Redmond and Carlos Soler.
Burlington’s franchise is looking for its first Appalachian League title since the Burlington Indians won it all in 1993
Grimm faces Craig
Louisville pitcher Justin Grimm (Virginia High) got slugger Will Craig (Science Hill) of Indianapolis to fly out on a 1-1 pitch in the seventh inning of a Class AAA International League game on Monday.
Grimm went 6-4 with one save and a 5.23 ERA in 52 relief appearances split between Oklahoma City and Louisville at the Class AAA level. The Cincinnati Reds acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in a July trade.
Craig hit .249 with 23 home runs and 78 RBIs for Indy and is one of the top prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system.
It had not been announced as of Monday night if either player would get promoted to the big leagues as part of September roster expansion.
