Speedway Motorsports Executive Chairman Bruton Smith, whose company purchased Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway in 1996, will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame during a Nashville ceremony on June 27.
Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.
“To be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is a true honor,” said Smith, in a press release. “My goal was to help grow Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway into a state-of-the-art facility and I’m proud that it has become an iconic Volunteer State venue that hosts world-class events for fans all over the globe. Our mantra of ‘we work for the fans’ continues to this day and it’s amazing to see what the state of Tennessee means to the sport of auto racing.”
Smith, who also created the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol between Tennessee and Virginia Tech that drew a record 156,990 fans at BMS in 2016, will join 10 other individuals on the induction list, including Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin, former Tennessee Titans football coach Jeff Fisher, ex-Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler and Sonny Smith, a former basketball coach at East Tennessee State University.
“The impact of Bruton Smith’s contributions to the sports world in the state of Tennessee has created a lasting legacy,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, in the release. “Bruton had a vision to turn our Northeast Tennessee facility into a world-renowned sports destination where anything is possible, and that is exactly what he accomplished. All of us at Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway agree that Bruton is truly a deserving member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wasps placed two on VaSID first team
The Emory & Henry senior duo of Sydney McKinney (Union) and Peyton Williams (Northwood) have been chosen to the VaSID All-State College Division first team.
McKinney and Williams were both named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team and the D3hoops.com All-South Region third team. Williams was the ODAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and the pair combined to win ODAC Player of the Week five times over the course of the season.
Emory & Henry, which posted a 22-5 record (15-3 ODAC) and earned the top seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, has had its most most-successful four-year period on the court, winning 86 games with a .782 winning percentage and securing three-straight 20-win seasons.
The Wasps also reached the ODAC Tournament semifinals three times with one appearance in the league championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.