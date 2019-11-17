If a proposal made by Major League Baseball comes to fruition, the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates would be among 42 Minor League Baseball franchises that would be contracted.
Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper initially reported last month that MLB would like to realign its minor league system and the New York Times released on Sunday a list of the teams that could go extinct if that proposal were to be accepted.
The BriBucs, the Bluefield Blue Jays, Burlington Royals, Danville Braves, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, Kingsport Mets and Princeton Rays would no longer be MLB affiliates. The Pulaski Yankees were the only Appy League team not listed.
Other notable teams on the list included the Chattanooga Lookouts (Class AA), Jackson Generals (Class AA), Lexington Legends (Low-A) and West Virginia Power (Low-A).
“I think the most important thing for people to know or remember is that it is just a proposal at this point,” Jeff Lantz, Minor League Baseball’s senior director of communications, told the Bristol Herald Courier last month. “We’re far from a final agreement. There are a lot of negotiations left to be done. This is just a first proposal and unfortunately it got out and it’s never good to negotiate through the media. … We’re going to try and be good partners and work with Major League Baseball on a deal that’s in the interest of both parties and in the interest of the 160 teams in Minor League Baseball.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
E&H’s Overstreet earns ODAC honor
Emory & Henry running back Grayson Overstreet was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the week as the redshirt freshman rushed for a conference record 324 yards in the Wasps 59-36 win over Ferrum on Saturday.
The Staunton River High School standout also scored two touchdowns and caught one pass for eight yards.
