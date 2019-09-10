BriBucs pick up Community Service Award
The Bristol Pirates are the recipient of the Appalachian League’s Community Service Award.
According to a press release, the Pirates were honored for compiling more than 4,900 volunteer hours on game nights, along with numerous community service functions away from the ballpark, including the American Red Cross Heroes Award and the Area 10 Special Olympics Bowling.
There were also multiple visits to the Bristol Public Library and the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
The Pirates also donated more than $25,000 in ticket sales, food, discounts and merchandise during the 2019 season.
The Bristol Pirates will be a nominee for the MiLB John Henry Moss Award, which goes annually to a minor league team to recognize their efforts in the local community.
Bristol to host NHRA Pro Stock motorcycles
NHRA officials released the 2020 schedule for the Pro Stock Motorcycle category of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Tuesday and the class has been added to the June 19-21 Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
The Pro Stock category recently had a rider top the 200 mph barrier.
King’s Ward takes weekly honors
King University stophomore Julie Ward recorded the 15th double-double of her short career in earning the Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week award.
The 2018 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, Ward also posted 15 kills and 19 digs in the opener with Carson-Newman. She added six kills and 16 digs against Mars Hill and 17 kills and seven digs in a win over Lincoln Memorial.
Ward was also chosen for Tennessee Sports Writers (TSWA) Player of the Week honors.
UVa-Wise’s Mann honored
Demetrius Mann of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has been named South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week.
The junior from Tampa, Florida, had a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown and blocked an extra point in UVa-Wise’s 40-22 season-opening win over Chowan on Saturday.
ETSU receiving votes
East Tennessee State (1-1) is fifth among teams receiving votes in the FCS football poll, putting them 30th in the country with 100 votes.
The Buccaneers return to action on Saturday by hosting Southern Conference rival VMI.
King opens season with win
Meghan O’Ferral scored two goals as the King University Tornado opened the season with a 5-0 triumph over Union (Kentucky) on Tuesday.
Meghan Brody, Tyler Feaster and Morgan Johnson also tallied goals in the win, while Erin Foster (Morristown West) was in goal for the shutout.
