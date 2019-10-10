The Bandit Big Rig Series will make a stop at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the final event of the circuit for the 2019 season.
Gates open at 11 a.m., with qualifying beginning at noon. The first of three heat races will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the popular Bandit shootout events starting at 4:05 p.m. Two Challenge events will begin at 4:30 p.m.
A final 30-lap race is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
A meet and greet with the drivers will be held from 1-3 p.m. There will also be opportunities for children to participate in the Little Bandits-Big Wheels Battle during a trio of intermissions.
The National Anthem will be sung by country music performer Tony Justice.
Visit www.banditseries.com/Bristol for ticket purchase, and www.banditseries.com for more information about the Big Rig Series.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tornado eyeing trip to Wofford
Wofford College announced on Thursday that it will host the Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship on March 7-8, 2020 at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
The Conference Carolinas quarterfinals will be held at higher-seeded sites before the semifinals and finals move to Wofford, which is located in Spartanburg, S.C.
King begins official practice for the upcoming season on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Both the men and women’s programs will open their campaigns on Nov. 8.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Williams guides E&H to win
Redshirt freshman Carley Williams (Tennessee High) collected 12 kills as Emory & Henry took a 25-22, 18-25, 15-25, 25-19, 16-14 win against Piedmont International (11-7) in Winston-Salem.
E&H (5-13) was also led by Chelsie Crussell (25 digs), Abbie Jennings (23 digs), and Marissa Snapp with 22 assists.
